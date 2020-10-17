Rape case against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son, wife

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty with his son Mahaakshay.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay was on Thursday booked for allegedly repeatedly raping an actress for over three years and forcing her to undergo abortion. Chakraborty’s wife, Yogita Bali, is also named in the FIR.

In her complaint with the police, the woman alleged that in May 2015, Mahaakshay had called her to his residence where he offered her a spiked soft drink. She then said that the actor’s son raped her after she passed out.

Over the next three years, the woman added, Mahaakshay continued to sexually assault her on the pretext of marrying her.

However, Mahaakshay tied the knot with actress Madalasa Sarma in 2018. In the interim, the woman alleged that she was forced to abort her child.

The woman later shifted to the national capital and filed a complaint in a court. The court, however, ruled that the probe should be conducted by Mumbai Police as the alleged offence had taken place in the latter’s jurisdiction.

Earlier this week, Mahaakshay and his mother, who the woman claimed was aware of her son’s actions, were booked for committing rape, administering her a poisonous substance, cheating and causing her to abort her child, police said.

