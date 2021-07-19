Mithi river flooding without high tide a wake-up call for Mumbai, says BJP leader Ashish Shelar

A view of Mithi river and flooded region at Kurla from BKC in Mumbai. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The flooding in the Mithi river leading to the shutting down of Bhandup water treatment plant is a wake-up call for Mumbai and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should immediately convene a meeting of all political parties, elected representatives and experts to discuss and find a solution to the crisis, BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar said on Monday.

MLA Shelar, who represents the Bandra West assembly constituency said, “The increased water level in Mithi river when there is no high tide is a serious matter. The water level was not receding as was expected. This is unusual. Moreover, for the first time, the water treatment plant at Bhandup had to be shut down following flooding in its vicinity.”

“In the last 25 years of my public life, I have never seen flooding of the Mithi river when there were no high tides. The water levels remained at dangerous levels showing no signs of receding for long which needs to be studied. The Mithi river water often flows into the sea. If the incessant rain coincides with high tide, the river occasionally sees an increase in water levels. But in the last two days, we saw a different picture. The river water was dangerously rising and entering the adjoining residential localities,” he said.

Even during the 2005 Mumbai floods which brought the city to a standstill, the water treatment plant remained unaffected and continued to function. But rain over the last two to three days led to its closure affecting drinking water supply in the city and suburbs, he said.

While holding the BMC administration accountable for the loss of human lives in monsoon, Shelar said, “The BMC had boasted it had completed the cleaning of drainage. If that was true, why was there water logging? How did 31 people lose their lives?”

“There are so many officers deployed for city development and monsoon preparations. What were these officers doing,” he asked.