84% done, deadline gone: Mithi River desilting spills beyond schedule

The BMC has missed its June 10 deadline for Mithi River desilting, leaving Mumbai vulnerable to flooding just days before the monsoon arrives. (File photo)

With the onset of the monsoon likely in Mumbai within the next week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to complete the desilting of the Mithi River. The deadline for completion was June 10 (Wednesday), while the BMC’s dashboard shows that as of Thursday, the civic body has completed 84% of the total work, with the remaining 16% pending.

In total, the BMC intends to remove 1.32 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of silt, of which 1.12 lakh MT has been removed so far.

The 18-km-long Mithi River is being desilted ahead of the monsoon as a flood mitigation measure. Desilting refers to the removal of silt, muck and sediments deposited on riverbeds. These deposits slow the flow of water, which can lead to overflowing during heavy rains and result in waterlogging across the city. The process is therefore carried out as a precautionary measure ahead of the monsoon.