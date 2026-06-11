84% done, deadline gone: Mithi River desilting spills beyond schedule

With the onset of the monsoon likely in Mumbai within the next week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to complete the desilting of the Mithi River. The deadline for completion was June 10 (Wednesday), while the BMC’s dashboard shows that as of Thursday, the civic body has completed 84% of the total work, with the remaining 16% pending.
In total, the BMC intends to remove 1.32 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of silt, of which 1.12 lakh MT has been removed so far.
The 18-km-long Mithi River is being desilted ahead of the monsoon as a flood mitigation measure. Desilting refers to the removal of silt, muck and sediments deposited on riverbeds. These deposits slow the flow of water, which can lead to overflowing during heavy rains and result in waterlogging across the city. The process is therefore carried out as a precautionary measure ahead of the monsoon.
This year, the BMC floated a ₹28 crore tender for the desilting work. Two companies submitted bids after multiple deadline extensions, and work could begin only on April 4. In previous years, desilting would typically start in the first week of March and end by May 31, but the deadline was pushed back this year due to delays in issuing work orders.
“After issuing work orders, it took at least a week for the contractor to mobilise machinery and manpower, and only then did actual work begin. The entire desilting work has been executed over two months, and we are anticipating completion of the remaining work within the next week,” an official said.
Last year, desilting of the Mithi River was disrupted after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation into an alleged ₹1,100-crore corruption scam linked to the project. According to investigators, contractors, middlemen and BMC officials conspired to insert favourable terms and conditions into contracts.
Story continues below this ad
Firms were accused of submitting forged memoranda of understanding for dumping sites to the Storm Water Drains (SWD) department, while officials allegedly accepted the documents without adequate verification.
As a result, water levels rose to 3.9 metres, close to the danger mark of 4.2 metres during heavy rainfall in August, leading to waterlogging in adjoining areas.
The 18-km stretch of the Mithi River has been divided into three packages. The first package comprises an 11.8-km stretch between Vihar Lake in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP)—from where the river originates—and Teachers’ Colony in Bandra East, covering low-lying areas such as Vakola and Kalina.
The second stretch, 1.3 km long, largely covers the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area. The third stretch, 4.7 km long, runs through Dharavi and Mahim before the river meets the Arabian Sea.
Story continues below this ad
Civic officials said the remaining work is mainly pending in the Mahim, BKC and Dharavi stretches.
“At the BKC stretch, the riverbed is wide enough to allow smoother water flow during heavy rains. In the Mahim stretch, dense mangrove cover acts as a buffer against flooding and waterlogging, while the wider outfall also provides a geographical advantage. Completing desilting on time will therefore help significantly in mitigating flooding,” the official added.
Furthermore, BMC data shows the civic body has achieved 100% desilting of major and minor drains in Mumbai.
Mumbai has a vast drainage network, including 261.52 km of major nullahs (over 1.5 metres wide) and 411.56 km of minor nullahs (less than 1.5 metres wide), along with arch and roadside drains. The total drainage network in the city spans nearly 3,800 km.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More