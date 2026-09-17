Day after The Indian Express reported that the BMC had awarded a Rs 14-crore trash-boom contract to a firm earlier disqualified over an FIR in the Mithi River desilting case, the Opposition targeted the Mahayuti government and questioned the civic body’s decision.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that the BJP had previously levelled corruption charges against the company while in the Opposition but was now allowing it to receive a BMC contract.
“The BJP leaders, who were leveling corruption charges against a certain company when they were not in power, have now awarded a Rs 14 crore contract to the very same company by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Accuse someone relentlessly until your throat goes dry, file cases once you come to power, and then hand out tenders to those same companies again for financial gain- this is the true modus operandi of BJP’s corruption,” Pawar said in a post on X.
Referring to the Mithi desilting case, Pawar asked, “Under whose pressure was a Rs 14-crore contract again awarded to a company found involved in the Mithi River silt case? Will the Chief Minister conduct an inquiry into this, or will the company once again be given a free hand to indulge in corruption?”
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “The BJP has started the business of looting Mumbai. First, they make corruption allegations, then join hands with those against whom they had made the allegations, and together exploit power and public money for financial gain. This has been the BJP’s way of functioning.”
“The BJP has its eye on the financial management of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. In the name of using the civic body’s deposits of around Rs 90,000 crore, an effort is under way to gradually exhaust them. Around Rs 30,000 crore has already been spent and now the remaining amount is being used up,” Sapkal said.
“The BJP’s plan is to weaken Mumbai’s financial strength by exhausting all the deposits of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation…,” he alleged.
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The Opposition’s reactions followed the IE report that Virgo Specialities Pvt Ltd had earlier been disqualified from two BMC tenders under a clause barring contractors “who are blacklisted or against whom FIR has been filed”. The firm was subsequently declared technically eligible for the latest tender after arguing that the Mithi FIR was against its then director Jay Joshi, in his personal capacity, and not the company.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
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