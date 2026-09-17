‘Looting Mumbai’: Opposition targets Mahayuti on BMC contract to firm linked to Mithi case

Day after The Indian Express reported that the BMC had awarded a Rs 14-crore trash-boom contract to a firm earlier disqualified over an FIR in the Mithi River desilting case, the Opposition targeted the Mahayuti government and questioned the civic body’s decision.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that the BJP had previously levelled corruption charges against the company while in the Opposition but was now allowing it to receive a BMC contract.

“The BJP leaders, who were leveling corruption charges against a certain company when they were not in power, have now awarded a Rs 14 crore contract to the very same company by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Accuse someone relentlessly until your throat goes dry, file cases once you come to power, and then hand out tenders to those same companies again for financial gain- this is the true modus operandi of BJP’s corruption,” Pawar said in a post on X.