Mithi River desilting: BMC to focus on low-lying embankments to prevent flooding

The entire 18-km stretch of the Mithi river is being divided into three stretches or packages. (Express photos by Akash patil)

As the annual desilting of Mumbai’s Mithi River commenced at a full swing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed the contractors that targeted approach should be made in all the low-lying embankments adjoining the river to mitigate flooding. The move comes following an inspection of the ongoing desilting works that were carried out by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar.

This year, the civic body had floated a Rs 28-crore tender to desilt the river.

Only two bidders expressed interest to desilt Mithi, after the tender failed to draw response from firms despite two extensions.

Last year, the annual desilting of Mithi river during the monsoon got stalled after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation probing into an alleged Rs 1,100-crore scam pertaining to the desilting of the river.