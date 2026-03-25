After 3 extensions, BMC’s Mithi desilting tender gets bidders

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said bids were received for all three packages of the Rs 29.5 crore project, which targets removing 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of silt.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiMar 25, 2026 08:06 PM IST
mithi river, mumbai, bmc,The annual desilting exercise, undertaken after the 2005 floods to improve drainage capacity, had slowed last year. (File photo)
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After failing to attract bidders twice, the BMC’s tender to desilt the Mithi river finally received responses from two companies following a third deadline extension. The civic body aims to begin work by March 28.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said bids were received for all three packages of the Rs 29.5 crore project, which targets removing 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of silt. “For each of the packages, we have received two bids. We are scrutinising them and aim to award the contracts by Friday,” he said.

“We plan to start work by Saturday, with full-scale desilting across the city, including the Mithi, from April 4,” Bangar added.

The tender, floated on February 28, had earlier drawn no responses till its March 11 deadline, and again after an extension to March 17, prompting a third extension till March 24.

The annual desilting exercise, undertaken after the 2005 floods to improve drainage capacity, had slowed last year amid an Economic Offences Wing probe into alleged irregularities. The BMC achieved only about 60 per cent of its target in 2025-26.

Officials said most desilting is carried out before the monsoon. “We are also deploying AI-based systems to monitor desilting work, track debris dumping and vehicle movement,” Bangar said.

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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