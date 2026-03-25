After 3 extensions, BMC’s Mithi desilting tender gets bidders

The annual desilting exercise, undertaken after the 2005 floods to improve drainage capacity, had slowed last year. (File photo)

After failing to attract bidders twice, the BMC’s tender to desilt the Mithi river finally received responses from two companies following a third deadline extension. The civic body aims to begin work by March 28.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said bids were received for all three packages of the Rs 29.5 crore project, which targets removing 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of silt. “For each of the packages, we have received two bids. We are scrutinising them and aim to award the contracts by Friday,” he said.

“We plan to start work by Saturday, with full-scale desilting across the city, including the Mithi, from April 4,” Bangar added.