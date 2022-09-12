Mistry death: NHAI official rules out road design fault, says speeding caused mishap

DAYS AFTER industrialist Cyrus Mistry and a family friend were killed in a car accident on NH-48 in Palghar district, National Highway Authority of India’s project director for the highway Suraj Singh on Sunday ruled out any design fault in the highway. He said the accident occurred because the car was speeding.

“According to police and our investigation, over-speeding was the main reason for this accident,” Singh told The Indian Express.

While some authorities have said that one of the reasons for the accident is the three-lane highway bifurcating into two bridges of two lanes each, he denied that the highway had a design fault. “Dr Anahita Pandole [who was driving the car] was on the extreme left of the highway and maybe she could not manoeuvre the turn where the three-lane road merged into a two-lane bridge,” Singh said.

Singh said he saw pictures of the accident around 3 pm last Sunday on a social media group of NHAI officers, but did not know who all were inside the vehicle. “Our ambulance and road patrol van were mobilised immediately. I learnt about the occupants from the news,” he said.

As an immediate solution, Palghar police demanded 12 sets of rumbler strips on the stretch of NH 48 that passes through Palghar. “Rumbler strips are 5 mm thick. They reduce the speed of any vehicle by 10 per cent. It does not cause much discomfort, but also gives some kind of a warning to the driver,” Singh said.

NH-48 was earlier a four-lane highway and it was widened to six lanes in 2011-12 by NHAI and it is designed for maximum speed of 100 kmph. But the permissible speed is 80 kmph on all national highways, Singh said.

“On the highway stretch over the Surya river (where the accident took place), we have two bridges of two lanes each on the Mumbai-bound carriageway. The merging has been designed for a maximum speed of 100 kmph… But if one drives at 120 kmph, then it is difficult to manoeuvre,” Singh said.