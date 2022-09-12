scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Mistry death: NHAI official rules out road design fault, says speeding caused mishap

Singh said he saw pictures of the accident around 3 pm last Sunday on a social media group of NHAI officers, but did not know who all were inside the vehicle.

Cyrus Mistry, Cyrus Mistry death, Cyrus Mistry accident death, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs an immediate solution, Palghar police demanded 12 sets of rumbler strips on the stretch of NH 48 that passes through Palghar. “Rumbler strips are 5 mm thick. They reduce the speed of any vehicle by 10 per cent. It does not cause much discomfort, but also gives some kind of a warning to the driver,” Singh said.

DAYS AFTER industrialist Cyrus Mistry and a family friend were killed in a car accident on NH-48 in Palghar district, National Highway Authority of India’s project director for the highway Suraj Singh on Sunday ruled out any design fault in the highway. He said the accident occurred because the car was speeding.

“According to police and our investigation, over-speeding was the main reason for this accident,” Singh told The Indian Express.

While some authorities have said that one of the reasons for the accident is the three-lane highway bifurcating into two bridges of two lanes each, he denied that the highway had a design fault. “Dr Anahita Pandole [who was driving the car] was on the extreme left of the highway and maybe she could not manoeuvre the turn where the three-lane road merged into a two-lane bridge,” Singh said.

Singh said he saw pictures of the accident around 3 pm last Sunday on a social media group of NHAI officers, but did not know who all were inside the vehicle. “Our ambulance and road patrol van were mobilised immediately. I learnt about the occupants from the news,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

As an immediate solution, Palghar police demanded 12 sets of rumbler strips on the stretch of NH 48 that passes through Palghar. “Rumbler strips are 5 mm thick. They reduce the speed of any vehicle by 10 per cent. It does not cause much discomfort, but also gives some kind of a warning to the driver,” Singh said.

NH-48 was earlier a four-lane highway and it was widened to six lanes in 2011-12 by NHAI and it is designed for maximum speed of 100 kmph. But the permissible speed is 80 kmph on all national highways, Singh said.

More from Mumbai

“On the highway stretch over the Surya river (where the accident took place), we have two bridges of two lanes each on the Mumbai-bound carriageway. The merging has been designed for a maximum speed of 100 kmph… But if one drives at 120 kmph, then it is difficult to manoeuvre,” Singh said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:23:01 am
Next Story

24-year-old Swimming Champion Does UT Proud: Chahat Arora breaks breaststroke national record twice in a day

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement