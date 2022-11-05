Mistry death: Car overspeeding, brakes couldn’t be applied in time to prevent crash, says Mercedes Benz report to cops

Earlier this week, the Mercedes Benz company had submitted to the Palghar Police a technical analysis report based on the scrutiny of the Event Data Recorder (EDR) of the damaged vehicle, which helped the police in ascertaining that the vehicle was overspeeding when it crashed on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway on September 4, killing two, including Cyrus Mistry, former head of Tata Sons.

Sources in the Palghar Police said the report proved that Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, was overspeeding and could not apply brakes in time to prevent the accident.

The Palghar police on Saturday booked Anahita on charges of rash and negligent driving causing death of Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, the director for Global Strategy at KPMG.

An EDR is a recorder present in the car, which helps the makers to understand how the car was performing around 30 seconds or less before a crash takes place.

The EDR tells you at what speed the car was being driven, when the brakes were applied, the speed at the time of the crash, whether the passengers had seat belts on and whether the air bags were deployed.

“The EDR report showed the vehicle was being driven at 100 kmph. Five seconds before the crash, the brakes were applied… the brakes got activated within one-and-a-half seconds. Within three-and-a-half seconds, the speed dropped from 100 kmph to 89 kmph, when the car crashed into the boundary wall of the highway,” a police officer said, adding that Anahita was booked for overspeeding as well as the speed limit on the road is 90 kmph.

“The EDR report also stated that the two persons who died were not wearing seat belts. The car had seven air bags. While five air bags opened during the crash, the two curtain air bags did not open, as they open only when a car rolls over, which did not happen in this case,” the officer added.

Advertisement

The officer further said that the heads of the two persons in the rear seats, who were not wearing seat belts, crashed into the head rest of the front seats. “If they were wearing seat belts, their heads would not have banged into the head rest and the injuries could have been minimised,” the officer added.