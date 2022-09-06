Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

The preliminary autopsy of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry revealed that he sustained severe head trauma and multiple fractures in chest, head region, thigh and neck, in the accident near Mumbai on Sunday. This caused multiple injuries to vital organs, leading to his death. Along with viscera, his blood samples have been preserved for further analysis.

Jehangir Pandole, who was seated on the back seat of the vehicle along with Mistry, also died after sustaining similar injuries. “Other than multiple fractures, both of the deceased sustained blunt injuries in their vital organs due to the impact of the accident which caused internal bleeding. Mistry sustained major head trauma along with fracture,” said a doctor from the government-run JJ hospital where the autopsies were conducted on Sunday night.

Both the bodies were taken to JJ hospital from Kasa, Palghar, at 12.05am on Sunday. Their autopsy was conducted at 2.27am. Explaining the injuries sustained during the accident, a forensic expert said as Mistry wasn’t wearing the seat belt, the collision might have thrown him forward, leading to a collision with the front seat or the dashboard which led to multiple fractures, especially on his head. “The impact could have been lesser if they had used the seat belt. In some cases, we have seen that the unbuckled passengers from the rear seats are also thrown out of the car in time of a collision,” said the expert.

Several studies have shown that traffic crash mortality can be reduced for rear occupants by approximately 55–75 per cent if they use safety belts.

Mistry’s viscera has been sent to the government-run Forensic State Laboratory (FSL), Kalina, for further examination. “In vehicular accidents, it is compulsory to send the viscera samples to check the presence of alcohol,” said an officer from the laboratory.

The laboratory had sent their experts from the biology and physics department to the accident spot on Sunday for inspection. “Experts checked the angle at which the accident occurred, the colour comparison examination where the car hit the road divider while the other experts collected the blood samples from the spot as per the routine procedure,” said an official. The laboratory will also conduct tests for blood grouping and DNA analysis. “These are just precautionary tests for identification confirmations to avoid any legal hiccups,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, renowned gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was behind the wheels, was shifted to Mumbai’s Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital with her husband Darius Pandole. A team of ten doctors and paramedics reached Vapi last night where they were undergoing treatment in Rainbow Hospital.

“Although the aircraft and choppers were ready to airlift the patients, the clinical team felt it was best to bring Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband Mr Darius Pandole by road in an ambulance. They reached H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in the early hours this morning. Our clinical team of 20 multi-disciplinary doctors is evaluating them currently and shall be looking after them,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.