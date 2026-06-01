Citizens plant, the city cuts: Mumbai’s growing battle over green space

Volunteers with My Micro Forests at their micro-forest in R. R. Patil Garden, Mulund. (Source: Express Photo)

Even as infrastructure projects and redevelopment continue to eat into Mumbai’s trees, mangroves and open spaces, residents across the city are increasingly trying to reclaim fragments of greenery through micro-forests, plantation drives and community-led environmental initiatives.

Across neighbourhoods, residents are converting small plots into dense micro-forests using native species in an attempt to restore biodiversity in rapidly concretising urban spaces.

At R.R. Patil Garden in Mulund, volunteers from My Micro Forest transformed what was once a lawn into a dense patch of native vegetation.

“When we started digging, we found out that the garden was built on top of garbage. It took us two months to simply clean the soil and rid it of all the plastic,” said volunteer Uttara Ganesh.