Missing persons: 2,984 remain untraced between January and September in Mumbai

A total of 2,984 people remain untraced out of 7,740 people who went missing in Mumbai between January and September 2018, according to Mumbai Police data. According to the data, during the period January-September 2018, the police managed to trace 4,757 missing people.

The number of untraced persons has been going up over the years. Data shows that in 2014, while 8,389 people had gone missing, 687 remained untraced. In 2015, 8,732 people were reported missing, of which 803 could not be traced. In 2016, the numbers were: 9,176 people missing, 1,009 untraced. In 2017, the number of people who could not be traced further increased to 1,592 out of 9,186 people missing. From 2014 to September 2018, the number of people who remain untraced is 7,074.

A police officer said that the number of missing persons has gone up over the years because of factors like increasing population and more people approaching the police to lodge complaints.

A centralised branch at the Mumbai Police commissioner’s office, called the Missing Persons Bureau, is tasked with looking for persons reported to have gone missing.