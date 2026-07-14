Missing for 2.5 years, presumed dead: How Google Translate reunited a family across 3 states

A woman missing for over two-and-a-half years is reunited with her family after officials at Nagpur's Regional Mental Hospital, police, government authorities and an NGO traced her identity across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (Special Arrangements)

When a 42-year-old woman was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Nagpur, in March this year, officials knew almost nothing about her. She was suffering from mental illness, spoke only Tamil and could not explain who she was, where she had come from or how she had reached Maharashtra.

What they did not know then was that she had been missing from her home in Tamil Nadu for more than two-and-a-half years — and that her family had eventually accepted she was dead.

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Her husband had died a few days after she disappeared, and after months of searching without any trace of her, the family had stopped hoping she would return.