Missing for 2.5 years, presumed dead: How Google Translate reunited a family across 3 states
A 42-year-old woman suffering from mental illness, who spoke only Tamil and could not identify herself, was reunited with her family after hospital staff, police, government officials and an NGO pieced together her identity in a search spanning Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
A woman missing for over two-and-a-half years is reunited with her family after officials at Nagpur's Regional Mental Hospital, police, government authorities and an NGO traced her identity across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (Special Arrangements)
When a 42-year-old woman was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Nagpur, in March this year, officials knew almost nothing about her. She was suffering from mental illness, spoke only Tamil and could not explain who she was, where she had come from or how she had reached Maharashtra.
What they did not know then was that she had been missing from her home in Tamil Nadu for more than two-and-a-half years — and that her family had eventually accepted she was dead.
Her husband had died a few days after she disappeared, and after months of searching without any trace of her, the family had stopped hoping she would return.
Four months later, after a painstaking search involving Google Translate, hospital staff, police, government officials and an NGO across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the woman — Lakshmi (name changed) — was reunited with her son.
Lakshmi was admitted to the hospital on March 11, 2026, after being rescued by the Bhadravati Police in Chandrapur district. Officials said they were never able to establish how she travelled from Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra. Doctors said people suffering from severe mental illness often wander over long distances, sometimes across state borders, and are unable to retrace or explain their journeys.
The biggest obstacle in identifying Lakshmi, however, was the language barrier. “Since the patient spoke only Tamil, it was extremely difficult to understand the information she provided,” officials said.
The breakthrough came when hospital staff sought help from junior doctor Naveen and used Google Translate to understand snippets of what Lakshmi was saying. As more details emerged, legal officers P. Ratna and V. Kannalu from Andhra Pradesh helped interpret her conversations, eventually leading officials to Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar, IAS, District Collector of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.
Story continues below this ad
Even then, the search stalled. Although the Cuddalore Police searched the area based on the details Lakshmi had provided, they struggled to verify the information because of the language barrier. The task was then handed over to Oasis Trust for the Handicapped.
Its Managing Director and CEO, Lenin Prabhakar, and his team searched across Cuddalore without success. It was only after hospital official Kunda Katekhaye (Bidkar) requested the NGO team to speak directly with Lakshmi once again that investigators got the final clue. Her son was traced the very next day.
When Gajendiran saw his mother after more than two-and-a-half years, he broke down. “A few days after my mother went missing, my father passed away. We searched for mom everywhere but could not find her. Eventually, we accepted that she was no longer alive. Seeing my mother alive today after over 2.5 years is the happiest moment of my life.”
For those involved in tracing Lakshmi’s family, the reunion marked the end of months of effort across three states.
Story continues below this ad
Recalling Lakshmi’s farewell, Kunda Katekhaye (Bidkar) said the language barrier remained until the very end. “As Lakshmi was leaving for her home, I could feel that she may have wanted to tell me so much. I understood the emotions in her eyes, but I could not understand her language. We simply stood looking at each other in silence.”
“After a few moments, she walked outside, returned with a few roses, and gently placed them in my hair. Without speaking a single word, she expressed more than words ever could. My eyes filled with tears. I simply watched her as she walked away with her son.”
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
Recent Notable Coverage
Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
Signature Beat
Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
Contact & Follow
X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar
Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com
... Read More