Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Missing MBBS student: Lie detector on lifeguard rules out link, police probe back to square one

Sadichcha Sane went missing in November 2021, when she was 21 years old. The probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.

Sane was a third-year student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College. On November 29, 2021, the police said she had boarded a train at 9.58 am from Virar station and got off at Andheri, as she was to appear for prelims exams in J J hospital at 2 pm.

The Mumbai Police probe into the case of a 22-year-old MBBS student missing for around 11 months has reached a dead end with the narco analysis or lie detector test conducted on a lifeguard who was last seen with the woman failing to link him with the disappearance.

Sadichcha Sane went missing in November 2021, when she was 21 years old. The case, which was probed by the Bandra police, was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

“To rule out the possibility of the lifeguard’s involvement with Sane’s disappearance, we convinced him to take the lie detector test. The test was carried out earlier this month and a report was received last week. The report states that his answers do not reveal any link to the woman’s disappearance,” an officer said.

Earlier, the lifeguard, who had been questioned by the Bandra police in the case, had written to the State Human Rights Commission complaining that he had been manhandled by the police.

Sane was a third-year student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College. On November 29, 2021, the police said she had boarded a train at 9.58 am from Virar station and got off at Andheri, as she was to appear for prelims exams in J J hospital at 2 pm.

She was seen boarding another train and alighting at Bandra from where she took an auto to Bandstand. As per her cellphone records, she was at the Bandstand all afternoon, said police.

Sane was spotted opposite Taj Land’s end hotel in Bandra around 12.15 am. The police said the lifeguard saw her going towards the sea and struck up a conversation with her. They spoke till around 3.30 am.

In his statement to the police, the lifeguard had said that he suspected Sane was going to die by suicide and hence, he followed her.

However, he claimed that Sane had told him that she was not going to die by suicide. “He even clicked selfies with her, following which he left. After that there is no clarity about the woman’s whereabouts,” said the officer.

“We have investigated the case from all angles. However, so far, there is no clarity about what happened to the woman. The narco analysis test that was carried out at Nagpada police hospital earlier this month has proved inconclusive. We are back to square one,” the officer added.

