Missing MBBS student: Arrested lifeguard rushed to spot with buoy ring where she was last seen, says police

THE MUMBAI police, investigating the case of missing MBBS student Sadichcha Sane, has found that arrested lifeguard Mittu Singh was seen rushing to the spot where he met Sane at Bandra Bandstand with a buoy ring, a safety equipment used by lifeguards, some time after they clicked selfies.

The police are now investigating if he was going to use it to save Sane with whom he was sitting a few minutes before she went missing.

The police said this was a crucial piece of evidence in their probe into the case which has led to two arrests so far.

On November 29, 2021, Sane had gone to Bandra Bandstand during the day. The police found that Singh was present at Bandstand and he told police that when he saw Sane go towards the sea, he followed her suspecting she was going to die by suicide. He told the police Sane told him she was not ending her life and they spoke to each other till 3.30 am at Bandstand and also clicked selfies. After that she went missing.

An officer said, “In our investigation we have found that some time after they clicked selfies, Singh left the spot and was later seen headed there with a buoy ring which is suspicious since she was never found after that. We are questioning him.”

The officer added that they found some time later, he went home. “He sent a friend request to Sane from his mobile phone from his house to establish he was at home and not at Bandstand,” the officer added.

More than a year after Sane, a third-year MBBS student, went missing from Bandra, the Mumbai police on Friday arrested Singh. A day later, the police arrested Abdul Jabbar Ansari, a friend of Mittu Singh who the police suspect assisted Singh in destruction of evidence.

Advertisement

The police made the arrests based on statements of five-six persons recorded before the magistrate, providing enough circumstantial evidence to seek custodial interrogation of Singh.

Sources said that so far during questioning of the duo by multiple police teams, several contradictions have come to the fore about the sequence of events that took place on the night of November 29, 2021 when Sane went missing. Earlier in their remand seeking custody of Ansari, the police had said that while every night he went home to sleep, on that particular night he stayed over in a hotel.