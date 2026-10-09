Missing from Maharashtra’s draft voter roll? What to do by October 12

Until October 12, offline, with the Electoral Registration Officer, the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, your BLO or at designated polling stations. Or online, through the Election Commission's voter services portal or the ECINET mobile app. (File)
An earlier breakup reported by The Indian Express showed 34.81 lakh marked dead, 75.52 lakh permanently shifted and 76.80 lakh absent or not found during the house-to-house exercise. Some of them are still eligible to vote. The state has now begun a campaign to find them.
What is the campaign?
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting homes to identify eligible voters who don’t figure in the draft roll. After checking eligibility, they collect Form 6, the form used to seek inclusion in the electoral roll, the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said in a press note. So far, around 6.7 lakh voters across the state have filed Form 6 and Form 7.
Until October 12, offline, with the Electoral Registration Officer, the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, your BLO or at designated polling stations. Or online, through the Election Commission’s voter services portal or the ECINET mobile app.
What about students?
Special voter-registration camps are being held in colleges and universities across Maharashtra from October 5 to 9. BLOs are helping students fill applications and answering questions about the SIR, officials said.
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My name is on the draft roll but I got a notice. What now?
About 1.22 crore voters on the draft roll have been flagged for discrepancies and issued notices for verification. Of these, 62.48 lakh have discrepancies in details of relatives in the earlier roll, while 59.76 lakh could not be mapped to a relative in the previous roll.
You no longer have to routinely appear in person. The Election Commission has changed the procedure, and BLOs have been directed to visit homes, collect the required documents and upload them for election officials to decide.
The aim, the CEO’s office said, is to include every eligible voter and leave no ineligible name on the roll.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
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