Missing from Maharashtra’s draft voter roll? What to do by October 12

Until October 12, offline, with the Electoral Registration Officer, the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, your BLO or at designated polling stations. Or online, through the Election Commission's voter services portal or the ECINET mobile app. (File)

Maharashtra’s draft electoral roll, published on August 31 under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), left out lakhs of names. If yours is one of them, you have until October 12 to apply.

Why are names missing?

An earlier breakup reported by The Indian Express showed 34.81 lakh marked dead, 75.52 lakh permanently shifted and 76.80 lakh absent or not found during the house-to-house exercise. Some of them are still eligible to vote. The state has now begun a campaign to find them.

What is the campaign?

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting homes to identify eligible voters who don’t figure in the draft roll. After checking eligibility, they collect Form 6, the form used to seek inclusion in the electoral roll, the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said in a press note. So far, around 6.7 lakh voters across the state have filed Form 6 and Form 7.