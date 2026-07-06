‘Infra Man has become Disaster Man’: Opposition attacks CM Fadnavis after ‘Missing Link’ closure

Restoration work underway after debris and boulders partially cover a portion of the Pune to Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon ‘Missing Link’ near the exit of Tunnel 2 following landslide amid heavy monsoon rains in Pune. (PTI Photo)

The landslide that shut the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link on Monday, barely two months after the Rs 6,695-crore project was inaugurated, triggered a political slugfest, with the Opposition questioning the government’s preparedness and the quality of construction.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the road was closed immediately after the landslide and that the administration was on alert. “The road was closed immediately. We are in alert mode. Not many people are trapped. Those trapped on the expressway will be brought out soon,” he said.

The criticism comes days after photographs purportedly showing potholes on the Missing Link went viral on social media. At the time, Fadnavis had defended the project, explaining the engineering techniques involved and asserting that the first monsoon serves as a test of a road’s durability and other technical aspects. Monday’s landslide, however, gave the Opposition fresh ammunition to target the government.