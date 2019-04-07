Mumbai: Missing girl raped, murdered, claim Police

Two days after a nine-year-old girl went missing, her decomposed body was found in a gutter at Nehru Nagar in Juhu. Police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old man after he admitted to raping the girl and then choking her to death. He then dumped her body in the gutter, the police claimed.

Advertising

According to the police, the girl had gone missing around 6 pm on April 4. After she had returned home from school, her mother sent her to fetch tea, the police added.

After she did not return, her parents registered a kidnapping case at the Juhu police station. During the search, the police zeroed in on a history-sheeter. “He stays in the same locality. He was arrested in 2017 for a sexual offence on a minor but had managed to get bail the same year,” a police officer said.

During questioning, he confessed to raping and killing the girl. He told the police that he hid her body in a gutter located near a public washroom in Nehru Nagar. The police have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Local residents gathered outside the police station on Saturday morning, demanding capital punishment for the accused. The post-mortem report said the girl died of head injuries.