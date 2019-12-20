Missing cop case: Former probe officer asked to attend hearings

Ashwini Bidre went missing in April 2016. Ashwini Bidre went missing in April 2016.

Sangeeta Shinde-Alphonso, former investigating officer probing the disappearance of policewoman Ashwini Bidre, has been asked by the state police department to be present in the Alibaug court during the case hearings. The decision was taken after the state-appointed senior lawyer Pradip Gharat wrote to the DGP regarding the same.

On December 5, special public prosecutor Gharat wrote to state DGP Subodh Jaiswal requesting that Alphonso be deputed in the case. Gharat wrote, “If she assists me by remaining present on the dates of hearing, with the kind of evidence we have and the deduction skills she had while commanding the witnesses, not having found the body will not be a major hurdle in proving the accusations.”

Alphonso was the investigating officer in the case of Assistance Police Inspector Bidre, who had gone missing in 2016. In 2017, inspector Abhay Kurundkar was taken into custody by Alphonso who managed to unearth most of the clues that form the basis of the chargesheet in the matter.

On December 17, the police department wrote to the Navi Mumbai commissioner and other concerned departments to ensure that Alphonso be directed to attend the hearings. “Alphonso has knowledge of the case and she will assist the public prosecutor,” the letter read.

“As the hearing is going on, it is important to have the officer who unearthed the case when all others were doing nothing. We have a lot of faith in the officer,” said Raju Gore, Bidre’s estranged husband, who along with her brother Anand Bidre, has been fighting to get justice for her. He added, “We have been demanding that Alphonso be involved in the case ever since she was moved away. Finally the state police has heard the appeal of Gharat.”

