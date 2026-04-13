Misinformation slows HPV vaccine uptake despite statewide push

Frontline workers in Maharashtra are struggling with HPV vaccine hesitancy, with Mumbai recording only 568 vaccinations out of a target of 1.06 lakh girls due to social media misinformation. (Representational Image)

More than a month after Maharashtra rolled out its HPV vaccination drive for adolescent girls, uptake remains slow, with frontline workers citing misinformation on social media as the key barrier.

In Mumbai, only 568 of the 1,06,045 identified girls have been vaccinated so far, reflecting hesitancy despite availability.

“There are a lot of misconceptions on social media. People don’t have confidence about the HPV vaccine. They don’t say yes, they don’t say no. They say they will think about it and then they won’t come back,” said ASHA worker Mrunali Manohar Jangam, who has been conducting door-to-door outreach in Worli.

Launched on February 28, the state programme targets girls aged 14–15 years to prevent cervical cancer. Vaccinations are being administered through primary health centres and tracked on the U-WIN platform. As of April 10, 27,956 girls have been vaccinated across Maharashtra against a target of 9,84,414.