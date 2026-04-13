Misinformation slows HPV vaccine uptake despite statewide push

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More than a month after Maharashtra rolled out its HPV vaccination drive for adolescent girls, uptake remains slow, with frontline workers citing misinformation on social media as the key barrier.
In Mumbai, only 568 of the 1,06,045 identified girls have been vaccinated so far, reflecting hesitancy despite availability.
“There are a lot of misconceptions on social media. People don’t have confidence about the HPV vaccine. They don’t say yes, they don’t say no. They say they will think about it and then they won’t come back,” said ASHA worker Mrunali Manohar Jangam, who has been conducting door-to-door outreach in Worli.
Launched on February 28, the state programme targets girls aged 14–15 years to prevent cervical cancer. Vaccinations are being administered through primary health centres and tracked on the U-WIN platform. As of April 10, 27,956 girls have been vaccinated across Maharashtra against a target of 9,84,414.
Officials said the slow uptake is not due to supply constraints but growing hesitation driven by misleading content online. Claims about infertility, safety concerns and even population control are circulating widely on platforms such as WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram.
In Worli, Jangam said even educated families are reluctant. “They say they will ask their father, but they never get back. Parents fear that something will go wrong with their daughters health such as fertility as one of the major concerns. These are educated, middle-class families. Still, they believe what they see on social media. Meetings held in schools with doctors, teachers and parents have yielded little response. We explain everything, but it is not making much difference yet,” she added.
A similar pattern is visible in rural areas. In Wardha district, only 496 of 10,334 identified girls have been vaccinated so far.
“The impact of social media is huge. People are watching videos and believing them. One such video questions why the Chief Minister’s daughter is not taking the vaccine first?” said ASHA worker Archana Ramdas Ghugare.
She added that misinformation has led to fears about fertility and even conspiracy theories. “People are saying the government is trying to reduce the population by giving this vaccine to young girls,” Ghugare said.
Mistrust has also translated into unusual demands. “People are asking us to bring a written, signed document from the government saying they will take full responsibility if anything happens to their daughters in their lifetime. When we raise these concerns in meetings with authorities, we are told such a letter cannot be given but we are being pressurised to convince parents. We don’t know how to.”
Health officials acknowledged the concerns but said they are not evidence-based. “There is nothing to worry about medically, the challenge is the mindset. It is good that people are enquiring about the vaccine and that is how it should be. They ask why the vaccine is needed, whether it affects fertility, what happens if they don’t take it. They want to verify everything,” said a senior state health official.
The state has reported zero serious adverse events following immunisation so far. Experts said the HPV vaccine has been extensively studied and is safe and effective, with no evidence linking it to infertility.
To counter hesitancy, the state has stepped up door-to-door counselling and school outreach, along with social media campaigns. However, officials said misinformation continues to spread faster than corrective messaging.
“Social media is where misinformation spreads the fastest. So while we are putting out correct information, we are also focusing more on interpersonal communication. When we visit each home and speak to families directly, the discussion is more meaningful. In rural areas, there is some fear, but people eventually take the vaccine. In cities, people tend to overthink and rely more on online information. It will take some time for acceptance and understanding because it is a new vaccine,” the official said.
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