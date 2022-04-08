‘Misconceived and unfounded’: Nitesh Rane on showcause notice issued by Malwani police

MLA NITESH Rane’s lawyer on Thursday appeared before the police to submit his reply to a show cause notice issued to the legislator on April 1 by an assistant police commissioner of Malwani division that sought to know why police should not order him to execute a bond for keeping peace.

Rane’s lawyer Namita Maneshinde stated that the order is “misconceived and unfounded”. “The reply was filed. It’s kept on April 20, 2022, for arguments,” said Rane’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

As per the notice issued by ACP Shailendra Dhiwar, who holds powers of a special executive magistrate, Rane, 39, has a criminal record in jurisdiction of Malwani police and due to his actions, the possibility of a breach of peace, law and order problems and endangering lives cannot be denied.

The order lists out an FIR against Rane last month at the Malwani police station for spreading rumours against a deceased woman; another FIR the same month against 40 to 50 of his supporters for unlawful assembly; and yet another incident from October 2021 where the legislator and his supporters tried to create a law and order situation at the same police station.

The order also enlisted 12 crime cases against Rane registered at different police stations in Mumbai and Sindhudurg district for rioting, assault, murder attempt and assault on public servant and unlawful assembly.

Rane’s reply to the police said, “Prima facie, the notice is illegal, bad in law. The respondent is never convicted for any offence. The present proceedings are part of a much larger conspiracy orchestrated to wreak havoc in the life of the respondent by his political opponents. You are requested to recall/ withdraw your notice.”