Mira Road stabbing: Accused left ISIS note behind because he expected to be killed after attack, say investigators

Defence says evidence ‘planted’ as his house was not sealed

Written by: Mohamed Thaver, Sadaf Modak
5 min readMumbaiMay 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Mira Road stabbing, lone wolf attack, Mira Road lone wolf attack case, lone wolf attack case, Zaib Zubair Ansari, ISIS, Islamic State (IS), Indian express news, current affairsThe agencies have been looking at it a case of self-radicalisation and are suspecting external involvement as Ansari had formatted his two phones to wipe out any links.
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The investigating agencies probing the suspected “lone wolf attack” case in the April 27 Mira Road incident, where  31-year-old Zaib Zubair Ansari allegedly attacked two security guards with a knife, were told by Ansari that he believed he would be killed after attacking victims and hence left behind a note claiming allegiance to ISIS, mentioning “lone wolf would attack you all”.

The note written in pencil was kept near his laptop on a table. However, Ansari’s lawyer said it was “planted” as the house was left open and not sealed even after he was taken into custody. Police also found the shop in a Mira Road mall from where he purchases the nearly nine-inch knife used for the crime.

The agencies have been looking at it a case of self-radicalisation and are suspecting external involvement as Ansari had formatted his two phones to wipe out any links.

Personnel from the local police station who first went to his residence said, “The note was clearly kept at a place so that it could be seen and the two phones — one with and one without a SIM card — too, had been formatted. He had also changed into a black kurta after returning home and he reasoned it as in line with the ‘ISIS ideology’.”

The source added, “He told us that he did not expect to return home alive and felt that after attacking others, police would kill him. However, he survived and walked home… the entire point was to make a statement and create fear in the minds of people. When we reached his residence, he was not shocked at all.”

Refuting the claims, Ansari’s lawyer Abdul Wahab Khan  said, “He was arrested and taken to the police station and detained there. His house was not sealed and was lying open. This evidence is planted; anything could have been tailored and fabricated as the house was not sealed immediately. These allegations cannot be substantiated.”

Saying that the “lone wolf allegations” were not substantiated with any corroborative evidence, Khan had earlier said that while these allegations were sufficient to call someone for an inquiry but are not corroborated and sufficient in a court of law.  He also sought for Ansari to be referred for medical examination.

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An officer said that during initial interrogation, Ansari said that he had been living alone and felt generally people were not treating him well and was also finding it difficult to get a house on rent. “He made several claims… like initially he had planned to kill himself. But we do not trust what he is saying,” the source said.

Ansari had told police that he recently got divorced and based on his bank accounts, he had not been earning much for the past six months and his father was sending him money.

“He has said that the plight of the Palestinians, especially the death of children, triggered him. He also claimed that he made some donations for the cause, which we we will verify,” the source said. Police also sources said they found him going through pro-ISIS websites and YouTube channels.

“In the past, we have seen that terror organisations contact people who engage with their content so it cannot be ruled out that someone may have reached out to him. A detailed forensic analysis of the devices will shed light on that,” the officer said.

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According to investigators, Zaib was born and brought up in Kurla and moved to the US with his family when he was five years old and did his education there. After he could not find a job there, he returned to India and resided in Kurla before moving to a rented house in Mira Road, where he got a bigger place as his parents visited every six months.

Sources said that Ansari was an introvert and suspicious by nature who ate only vegetarian food he himself prepared.

“He came to India during the Covid pandemic and started teaching students online at a school in the Gulf. He also got married online to his friend’s sister — an Afghan national residing in the US and the daughter of a former US military official. She visited India but the two did not get along well following which she left for the US and they got a divorce. He had been staying alone since then for six to eight months, during which we suspect he got radicalised,” the source said.

Ansari, allegedly stabbed two security guards at an under-construction site in Mira Road, a suburb to the north of Mumbai, early morning on April 27, after asking them their religion, as per the guard’s complaint based on which an FIR was registered.

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While the security supervisor sustained serious injuries and is recuperating, the guard sustained minor injuries. The  case was handled by the Mira Bhayandar police initially but later it was handed over to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad.

 

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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