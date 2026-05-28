‘First such incident, it has maligned image of our society’: Residents of Mira Road society in Mumbai fearful after communal tension ahead of Bakrid

Residents of Poonam Estate Cluster 1 in Mira Road said families remain traumatised after communal tension erupted outside the housing complex between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, adding that the incident had damaged the image of a society known for communal harmony.

Police personnel continued to remain deployed at the gates of the complex on Tuesday to prevent any escalation. Residents said people from all communities had lived peacefully in the society and maintained that no member of the housing complex was involved in the clashes that took place outside the premises.

“Everyone inside the society was scared and remained indoors because of the heavy police bandobast,” a resident said, praising the police for restricting entry to outsiders after tensions escalated. The controversy stemmed from complaints by some residents of D-Wing over temporary goat sheds erected during Bakrid in the society premises.

Residents alleged they had been raising concerns for nearly eight years regarding foul smell, noise and hygiene issues linked to the sheds.

Police personnel continued to remain deployed at the gates of the complex on Tuesday to prevent any escalation. Police personnel continued to remain deployed at the gates of the complex on Tuesday to prevent any escalation.

“There was a strong smell throughout the day and late into the night, along with noise from goats and handlers,” a resident claimed.

According to residents, they initially approached the Kashimira police, who informed them that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.

Residents later contacted local members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), following which civic officials visited the society and demolished the temporary shed after allegedly finding violations of fire safety norms.

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Some residents also blamed authorities for the confusion surrounding the issue. “There is no clarity from the municipal corporation or police. If clear instructions had been issued that goats are not allowed inside residential complexes, people would not have brought them in,” a resident said.

Hemanshree Joshi, a resident of D-Wing, said that on Monday night, four members — including three from the Muslim community and one from the managing committee — visited her residence to assure residents that hygiene concerns would be addressed. “They assured us that the area would be cleaned three times a day and that there would be no disturbance. The issue had largely been resolved,” Joshi said.

Joshi alleged that tensions escalated after an altercation broke out outside the building following the meeting.

Residents repeatedly stressed that the society had a long history of communal harmony and joint celebrations across communities. “There are 650 flats and no one fights in our society. This is the first such incident and it has maligned the image of our society,” another resident said.

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Imran Ali Charania, one of the volunteers involved in organising festivities in the society, said an annual general meeting held a few years ago had approved celebrations of both Hindu and Muslim festivals within the complex. “Residents from both communities participate in each other’s festivals,” Charania said.

Charania said goats were permitted only in the open parking area near Gate No. 3, where a temporary shed was erected for seven to 10 days during Bakrid. “Slaughtering is strictly prohibited inside the society premises and has never taken place here,” he said.

Referring to the Monday night meeting, Charania said the committee had acknowledged complaints related to foul smell and assured residents that precautions would be taken to minimise inconvenience.

Society chairperson Rupa Pinto said the absence of clear government guidelines had placed housing societies in a difficult position. “If the managing committee grants permission, there is controversy, and if permission is denied, there is controversy again,” Pinto said.

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Residents said women and children remained fearful even on Tuesday.

“People choose to stay here because of the peace and harmony in the society. Incidents like this will discourage tenants and buyers,” a resident said.