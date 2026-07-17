Mira Road crane was operational on 11th floor when it collapsed, killing one

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At least one person died and two others were injured after a construction crane crashed from the 11th floor of an under-construction building at JP North Society in Mumbai’s Mira Road on Thursday, July 16. According to the preliminary investigation, the crane was operational on the 11th floor at around 8:30 pm, when it lost balance and crashed.
The police are now investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the Mira Road crane collapse, following which an FIR will be registered in the matter.
Senior inspector of Kashi Gaon police station, Rahul Patil said, “The crane was operational and it appears the operator lost balance due to which the crane fell off the 11th floor. The operator appears to be a young man who too had sustained injuries in the matter.”
The officer is also probing if the operator had necessary training to use the crane and whether necessary safety precautions had been taken by the contractor before the crane collapse.
“There has been loss of life and also damage to several cars as well. We are in the process of registering an FIR in the matter on charges of negligence as prima facie it appears several safety precautions should have been in place considering the height at which the crane was being operated. We are lucky that it did not fall on a crowd of people,” the senior inspector said.
The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a construction site near the JK Iris residential complex, where a multi-level parking tower was under construction.
According to police, the tower crane, stationed on the 11th floor, suddenly gave way and came crashing into the society premises, killing one identified as 21-year-old Mohammad Khokhar and causing panic among the residents. Several vehicles parked below were also damaged from the impact of the fall.
Police, Fire Department personnel and other rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
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