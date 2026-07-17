Mira Road crane was operational on 11th floor when it collapsed, killing one

Mira Road crane collapse: The exact cause of the crane collapse is yet to be ascertained

At least one person died and two others were injured after a construction crane crashed from the 11th floor of an under-construction building at JP North Society in Mumbai’s Mira Road on Thursday, July 16. According to the preliminary investigation, the crane was operational on the 11th floor at around 8:30 pm, when it lost balance and crashed.

The police are now investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the Mira Road crane collapse, following which an FIR will be registered in the matter.

Senior inspector of Kashi Gaon police station, Rahul Patil said, “The crane was operational and it appears the operator lost balance due to which the crane fell off the 11th floor. The operator appears to be a young man who too had sustained injuries in the matter.”