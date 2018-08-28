Mira-Bhayander: Property tax records of civic body hacked

Unidentified individuals hacked into Mira-Bhayander Municipal corporation’s property tax records and tampered with dues paid by 67 residents. (Representational Image) Unidentified individuals hacked into Mira-Bhayander Municipal corporation’s property tax records and tampered with dues paid by 67 residents. (Representational Image)

The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation has lodged a complaint with the police last week, alleging that unidentified individuals have hacked into its property tax records and tampered with dues paid by 67 residents.

While the corporation filed a complaint with the Bhayander police station on August 23, the alleged tampering of the records had come to its notice in June 2016.

Police said that the complainant, an assistant commissioner with the corporation, has alleged that unidentified individuals had logged into her official email account on her office computer using her login ID and password, the police said.

The complaint has stated that in June 2016, the corporation had received an email from the income tax office regarding discrepancies in property tax records of several residents. An internal investigation into the discrepancies revealed that the official’s computer had been illegally accessed and that amounts paid in taxes by 67 individuals had been changed in its property tax database. In all, the unauthorised use of the computer revealed a discrepancy of Rs 10.28 lakh in property tax in financial year 2015-16.

“Unknown individuals have been booked on the charge of forgery under the IPC and the Information Technology Act,” said Atul Kulkarni, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

