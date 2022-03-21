Mira Bhayandar: Two SIM salesmen arrested for misusing documents to activate card

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police recently arrested two men who worked as SIM card salesmen for a telecom operator and misused the documents of one of its customers to activate a SIM card. The matter came to light after the phone bill under the SIM card reached the customer, whose documents were used.

On February 28, a complaint was received by the cyber police of MBVV by a man who complained that some unidentified person had misused his documents to activate a SIM card following which the telecom operator’s customer care executive and recovery agents were forcing him to pay the bill.

The cyber police found out that the complainant had recently given his Aadhaar card and a photo to a SIM card salesman to change his mobile plan from postpaid to prepaid. The salesman had a mini store gallery near the Mira Road railway station.

On further inquiry, the police found out that a 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old man working in the gallery had stolen and misused his documents to activate a SIM card, which was being used by one of them.

The men were arrested last week by the Nayanagar police station and booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).