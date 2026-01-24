Cracks in alliance?: After KDMC, Sena-Congress front challenges BJP in Mira Bhayandar

Even as the BJP and the Shiv Sena remain allies in the Maharashtra government and at the Centre, the Eknath Shinde-led party has chosen to sit in the Opposition in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) by joining hands with Congress corporators—against the BJP.

This development highlights the continuing strain between the Shiv Sena and the BJP across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), extending beyond earlier flashpoints such as Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

The BJP secured a sweeping victory in the 2026 Mira-Bhayandar civic elections, winning 78 of the 95 elected seats. Five additional corporators are yet to be nominated. Despite the BJP’s overwhelming majority, Opposition parties have begun consolidating within the civic body.