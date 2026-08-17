Mumbai metro slab collapses in Mira Bhayandar; contractor fined Rs 10 crore

A school van narrowly escaped a major mishap after a granite slab and construction material fell from an under-construction line 9 of the Mumbai metro in Mira Bhayandar of Thane, Maharashtra. The debris from the metro slab collapse punctured the school van’s tires, causing havoc on the road below. The incident took place around 11:50 am on Monday while the construction on the Medetiya Nagar metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar) was underway.

Post the incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) imposed a Rs 10 crore fine on the contractor, J Kumar.

Images and videos showed broken concrete slabs and tiles scattered on a road under the under-construction Medetiya Nagar metro station. No casualties or injuries were reported in the Mumbai metro slab collapse incident.