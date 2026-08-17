Mumbai metro slab collapses in Mira Bhayandar; contractor fined Rs 10 crore

A school van narrowly escaped a major mishap after a granite slab and construction material fell from an under-construction line 9 of the Mumbai metro in Mira Bhayandar of Thane, Maharashtra. The debris from the metro slab collapse punctured the school van’s tires, causing havoc on the road below. The incident took place around 11:50 am on Monday while the construction on the Medetiya Nagar metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar) was underway.
Post the incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) imposed a Rs 10 crore fine on the contractor, J Kumar.
Images and videos showed broken concrete slabs and tiles scattered on a road under the under-construction Medetiya Nagar metro station. No casualties or injuries were reported in the Mumbai metro slab collapse incident.
No casualty or injuries were reported in the Mumbai metro slab collapse incident (Express photo)
A school van parked near the incident site was also seen in the images, leading to circulation of reports that the granite had fallen on the school van. The MMRDA has refuted the claims.
Clarifying on the rumours linked to the slab falling over the school van, the MMRDA said, “We would like to clarify that no granite stones fell on or directly struck any school van/bus in the incident.”
“The granite stones fell within the barricaded work area. Subsequently, a vehicle passing through the vicinity ran over some scattered pieces of granite, resulting in punctured tyres. No students were present in the vehicle, and no injuries were reported,” it said.
Mumbai metro slab collapses: How it happened
The MMRDA has said that the slab collapsed when a crane, while moving a construction material lifting container, accidentally crashed into some stacked granite stones near the FOB area, causing some to fall.
The area below the under-construction station of the Mumbai metro was marked with a few barricades and construction tape. Since traffic was moving on the road during the time of the incident, a school van, which was passing through, ran over some collapsed slabs and had its tyres punctured.
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While contractor J Kumar has been fined Rs 10 crore, Gajanan – the contractor for station integration – and Systra-CEG – the general consultant – have been ordered to pay Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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