Mira-Bhayandar mini cluster redevelopment: Who qualifies under the new rules

Residents of dangerous buildings in Mira-Bhayandar no longer need five buildings and 10,000 sq m of land to go in for cluster redevelopment. Three buildings on 2,500 sq m will now do.

The Maharashtra government has eased the norms through a ‘mini cluster’ model for the city, which neighbours Mumbai. The Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a notification on November 3, inserting a new regulation into the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), the state’s building rules.

What has changed

Minimum plot area: 2,500 sq m, down from 10,000 sq m

Minimum number of buildings: Three officially declared dilapidated or dangerous, down from five