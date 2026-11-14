Mira-Bhayandar mini cluster redevelopment: Who qualifies under the new rules

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Residents of dangerous buildings in Mira-Bhayandar no longer need five buildings and 10,000 sq m of land to go in for cluster redevelopment. Three buildings on 2,500 sq m will now do.
The Maharashtra government has eased the norms through a ‘mini cluster’ model for the city, which neighbours Mumbai. The Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a notification on November 3, inserting a new regulation into the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), the state’s building rules.
What has changed
Minimum plot area: 2,500 sq m, down from 10,000 sq m
Minimum number of buildings: Three officially declared dilapidated or dangerous, down from five
Minimum road width: 12 metres, down from 18 metres
The new provision covers dangerous buildings included in the Urban Renewal Plan (URP) of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).
Why the rule was eased
The move is aimed at dangerous buildings in notified URP areas whose neighbouring buildings are not ready for redevelopment. That made it difficult for them to meet the larger minimum area required under the existing Urban Renewal Scheme. With the relaxed norms, more redevelopment proposals will be eligible.
How much can be built
The permissible Floor Space Index (FSI), the ratio of built-up area to plot size, will be the FSI required to rehabilitate existing occupants and tenants plus an incentive FSI of 0.50, or a total of 4.00, whichever is higher.
The conditions
The redevelopment proposal will need prior government approval. It must also ensure that developing the selected portion does not affect the planned redevelopment of the remaining URP area. The consent of owners and occupants of the portion concerned will be deemed for the redevelopment of the remaining URP area under the UDCPR.
How it came about
In November 2025, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik held a high-level review meeting with UDD officials and the MBMC commissioner on concerns over redevelopment in the area. A relaxed mini-cluster framework was then drafted and submitted to Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde for approval.
According to sources, this could pave the way for mini cluster development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which has small areas under buildings.