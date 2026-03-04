Mira Bhayandar Metro link may add up to 1 lakh daily riders to Lines 2A and 7

Ridership on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 is expected to rise by 50,000 to 1 lakh passengers daily once the first phase of Metro Line 9, connecting Mira Bhayandar to the existing metro network, is inaugurated, officials said.

Four stations on Line 9 — Dahisar, Pandurang Wadi, Mira Gaon and Kashigaon — are fully ready and awaiting inauguration. The corridor will extend Metro Line 7 beyond Dahisar East, offering commuters from Mira Bhayandar a direct metro connection deeper into Mumbai. While trial runs have been conducted and final safety approvals are in process for the said stretch, no date for inauguration of services has been announced so far.

An official from the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) said the extension is expected to significantly boost passenger numbers on the western suburban metro network.

“Ridership will increase by at least 50,000 and could go up to one lakh, as the metro will provide an alternative to the heavily congested Dahisar toll naka stretch on the Western Express Highway,” the official said.

The first phase of Line 9 is expected to be inaugurated alongside four stations of Metro Line 2B, which will connect Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur.

At present, the combined daily ridership on Metro Lines 2A and 7 stands at around 3.4 lakh, reflecting a gradual rise from roughly 2.5 lakh passengers in February 2025. However, this remains significantly below the projections made in the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the corridors.

According to the DPRs, Line 2A was expected to carry an average of 6.09 lakh passengers daily by 2021, while Line 7 was projected to handle 6.68 lakh passengers per day. By that benchmark, the current combined ridership represents only about 36% of the projected demand.

Story continues below this ad

The DPR further estimates that the combined ridership of the two lines could reach 12.77 lakh passengers daily by 2031.

The four stations on Line 9 have already received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) in January, indicating that the corridor is ready for passenger operations.

Once operational, Line 9 will be seamlessly integrated with Line 7, allowing passengers to travel directly from Kashigaon to Gundavali without changing trains.

Officials said that metro services on Line 7 will also be increased by around 40 trips after the extension opens. Currently, about 280 services operate daily on the line. The first train departs at 5.40 am, while the last service runs past midnight at 12.30 am.

Story continues below this ad

Metro Lines 2A and 7, forming a 35 km elevated corridor along the Western Express Highway, became fully operational in January 2023, marking nearly three years since the network began functioning.