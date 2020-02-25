Maharashtra: Former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta resigns from all party roles

Earlier last year, then opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar (above) had demanded Mehta’s resignation for cutting mangrove to develop club house at Mira Road. Mehta, however, had dismissed the charges in the state assembly, claiming he would quit politics if charges against him were proven. Earlier last year, then opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar (above) had demanded Mehta’s resignation for cutting mangrove to develop club house at Mira Road. Mehta, however, had dismissed the charges in the state assembly, claiming he would quit politics if charges against him were proven.

Former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta on Monday resigned from all organisation responsibilities. However, he has not quit the BJP.

In a statement issued Monday, Mehta said, “With effect from now I am resigning from all roles and responsibilities in the BJP. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and cooperation… I apologise to senior leaders of BJP, party workers and fellow members…,” he added.

Though Mehta did not cite any reason for his sudden decision, party insiders claimed he was having tough time from the Mira Bhayandar unit of the BJP.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Mehta was the BJP candidate from Mira Bhayandar. However, party corporator Geeta Jain, who contested as independent, won the seat.

Earlier last year, then opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar had demanded Mehta’s resignation for cutting mangrove to develop club house at Mira Road. Mehta, however, had dismissed the charges in the state assembly, claiming he would quit politics if charges against him were proven.

A BJP leader said, “Mehta has been facing opposition from some quarters of the Mira Bhayandar unit of the party.”

