After backlash, MMRDA rolls out six-point safety and traffic plan for Mira Bhayandar flyover

FOLLOWING CRITICISM over the abrupt lane-widening on the Mira Bhayandar flyover, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has drawn up a six-point action plan aimed at improving safety and managing traffic flow on the stretch.
According to officials, the changes are meant to ensure smoother merging of lanes and prevent bottlenecks, particularly near the ramp where the flyover narrows. The modifications are expected to be implemented on the ground over the next month.
The first set of changes focuses on the top deck of the flyover near the Meditiya Nagar metro station on Metro Line 9. At this location, the flyover’s two-plus-two lanes split to navigate around metro pillars and then merge again at the point where the ramp begins. Officials said this convergence created a safety concern.
“The plan is to push the point where the lanes converge back by 60 metres. So, vehicles have enough room before the ramp starts,” an official said. “The median along the patch is being removed as we speak, and concrete will be filled in the gap between the lanes. In the 30 metres closest to the ramps, there will be no median. For the 30 metres beyond, a shorter smaller median will be put,” he said,
To avoid traffic congestion, the second measure involves gradually reducing traffic from four lanes to two as vehicles approach the ramp. Metal crash barriers will be installed at a distance to taper traffic smoothly in both directions.
At the actual merging point, crash barriers will be removed for a 30-metre stretch to improve safety during lane convergence.
Plastic lane separators, or delineators, will be installed on the two-lane ramp leading to Railway Phatak Road to clearly separate up and down traffic. This ramp was visible in videos of the flyover that circulated widely on social media.
Height barriers will also be installed at the start of the ramp to restrict access to light motor vehicles, in view of height limitations on the flyover.
In addition, the MMRDA will put up signage, warning boards and reflectors to guide motorists and improve visibility.
“The flyover will be useful for those seeking to skip the traffic on the Golden Nest circle below, where multiple roads meet,” the official said. The 1.1-kilometre-long flyover starts near Shiva Garden on Mira Bhayandar Road and exits onto Railway Phatak Road.
The flyover is four lanes wide for most of its length but narrows to two lanes at the ramp due to road constraints. Officials said the two lanes that currently end at the ramp are planned to be extended in the future over the Bhayandar railway lines towards Bhayandar West. That extension is still at the planning stage.
The flyover recently came under heavy criticism on social media over its abrupt design. Following the backlash, traffic and road safety experts visited the site and suggested corrective measures.
Meanwhile, four stations on Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon are complete and have received all necessary clearances, but are yet to be inaugurated.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
... Read More