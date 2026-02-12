After backlash, MMRDA rolls out six-point safety and traffic plan for Mira Bhayandar flyover

FOLLOWING CRITICISM over the abrupt lane-widening on the Mira Bhayandar flyover, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has drawn up a six-point action plan aimed at improving safety and managing traffic flow on the stretch.

According to officials, the changes are meant to ensure smoother merging of lanes and prevent bottlenecks, particularly near the ramp where the flyover narrows. The modifications are expected to be implemented on the ground over the next month.

The first set of changes focuses on the top deck of the flyover near the Meditiya Nagar metro station on Metro Line 9. At this location, the flyover’s two-plus-two lanes split to navigate around metro pillars and then merge again at the point where the ramp begins. Officials said this convergence created a safety concern.