Minutes before his swearing-in as CM: Eknath Shinde’s new Facebook picture

Minutes before taking over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted a new profile picture on Facebook – one with Sena pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray.

The post, with no caption, is indicative of what Shinde’s faction ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ has been alleging over the past few weeks — that they are the true followers of Balasaheb’s ideology of Hindutva.

“We are Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks… Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power with Balasaheb’s thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings,” Shinde had earlier said.

Shinde was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of the state a little after 7.30 pm Thursday. Alongside Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis – the former BJP chief minister of the state – took oath as his deputy.

Originally from Satara district of Maharashtra, Shinde came to Thane in the 70s as a child. He started off his career doing odd jobs including working at a beer brewery, driving an autorickshaw and working in a fishery before associating with the Shiv Sena in the 80s.

He is currently regarded as the tallest leader in the Shiv Sena after the Thackerays, and accessible to most Sena MLAs who can’t or are not provided appointments at Matoshree — the residence of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.