Minors among six taken into custody over gangrape of 15-year-old girl in Mumbai

Three men have been arrested and as many minor boys detained by the Mumbai police after a 15-year-old girl lodged a case of gangrape against them.

Police said the accused were known to the minor girl, who was allegedly raped by two people on Thursday on the mezzanine floor of a one-plus-one structure.

“The victim initially met a minor accused and his friend at a ground near the spot. They took her to a room in a chawl in the central suburbs of Mumbai on their two wheeler,” a police officer privy to the investigation said Saturday.

Police said the duo took her to the room on the pretext of some work. The room belonged to a third person, also an accused in the case, who was present at the house.

“Around 9.30pm, three other people reached there to celebrate a birthday, following which the duo took her to the mezzanine floor and allegedly forced themselves on her,” said an officer.

The incident came to light after a neighbour complained of smoke.

“As four other people were drinking and smoking cigarettes on the ground floor, a local resident saw smoke coming out of the window and alerted police. We sent a team and found these seven individuals,” said a senior IPS officer.

All the seven people were taken to a police station and the girl’s parents were informed, following which she complained that two of the accused had gang-raped her. She was then sent for a medical examination.

Police registered a case of gangrape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, arrested the three men and sent the three boys to the Dongri children’s home. Two of the accused allegedly raped her while the four others abetted the crime, according to police.

The arrested men were remanded in police custody till December 30.