Minor’s abortion plea rejected by Bombay High Court

Refusing to terminate a 27-week foetus, the Bombay High Court recently said that after birth, if the 15-year-old mother desires that the child should be adopted by someone else, she could approach an NGO.

A division bench of Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice S J Kathawalla said, “Whatever be the unfortunate circumstances of the minor girl carrying the baby, neither law nor reality allows us to permit her to terminate the pregnancy. Under these circumstances, request for abortion is refused.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by the 15-year-old girl through her mother, seeking order from the court for termination of her pregnancy. In her petition, she stated her ground is that being minor, the conception was the result of rape. She added that “there would be presumption of anguish that will be caused to the mother if the child is delivered”.

According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act of 1971, pregnancy beyond 20 weeks can be terminated only after court permission. The petition further states that “out of embarrassment”, the minor girl had not informed her mother about the pregnancy for a long time, as a result of which, the petition was filed at a time when the foetus was close to 27 weeks old.

At the first hearing, the court had referred the petitioner for a medical opinion by a board constituted at Sir JJ Group of Hospitals. On the next hearing, in the report submitted to the court, it was stated that there were no abnormalities detected in the sonography of the foetus. “The possibility of abortion is, therefore, ruled out. Only possibility is to carry out cesarean. The child in all probability will be born alive but would be highly premature and would, therefore, require intensive neonatal care,” the doctors told the court.