Mumbai: Minor, woman sexually assaulted, 25-yr-old woman raped and robbed

THREE CASES of sexual assault on a minor and two women were reported from Thane on New Year’s Eve, said police.

While one case was registered in Kongaon, the other two were from Bhiwandi area.

“A 17-year-old girl was being harassed by a neighbour. On Monday, he followed her home as realised that she was alone,” said a police officer, adding that the girl asked him to leave but he did not and started touching her inappropriately. The neighbours heard the commotion and helped her.

In the other case from Bhiwandi, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted in her house by a 24-year-old man from her locality. “The accused was harassing the woman for sometime now. On Monday, he forcibly entered the house and assaulted her. She threatened him with a knife before approaching us,” said an officer.

In the Kongaon case, a 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint against a 30-year-old man who gave her a lift three months ago. They had exchanged numbers back then. “On Sunday, the accused called her to the bus depot on the pretext of helping her find a job. They went to a lodge from there where he raped her repeatedly and even took Rs 10,000 from her. After that, he left her behind at the lodge,” said an officer from Kongaon.

“We have lodged FIRs in all three cases and are investigating. The accused will be behind bars soon,” said a senior police officer from the Thane police commissionerate.