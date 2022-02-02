Minor who ran over two on Eastern expressway drove relative’s car: cops

The 17-year-old youth, who ran over two persons with his car at Everard Nagar bus stop on the Eastern Express Highway on Monday, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.

His 18-year-old friend, who was seated beside him when the incident took place, was produced before a local court that remanded him to police custody till February 3.

The local Chunabhatti police is still trying to ascertain the identity of the second person who died in the accident. The other deceased has been identified as Babasaheb Kale.

The police have found that the Hyundai Accent car belonged to the 18-year-old’s relative, who had just parked the vehicle when it was again taken out for a drive by the accused.

An officer from Chunabhatti police station said, “Usually, giving someone a car in spite of knowing that the person does not have the necessary paperwork can also invite penal sections. However, in this case, the relative who owned the car had gone somewhere and was not aware that the two accused had taken the car.

Hence, we have not booked him,” he added. The officer said that the 18-year-old had allowed the minor to drive the car and was thus arrested. “The 18-year-old, too, does not have a driving license. Both reside in the same building in Nehru Nagar and are childhood friends.”

While the two accused have told the police that the 17-year-old was sleepy and hence lost control of the car, the police are awaiting blood test reports to check if he was under the influence of alcohol, which could invite stringent sections.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for any missing persons complaint filed at any nearby police station to establish the identity of the second person who died in the accident. “It appears that he was a local resident since he was walking past the spot and not waiting for a bus. Since we found no documents on him, we have not been able to establish his identity,” the officer said.