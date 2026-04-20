Minor victim’s statement recorded in Amravati explicit video case

Separate FIR against second accused.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
2 min readNagpurApr 20, 2026 06:34 PM IST
Minor victim’s statement recorded in Amravati explicit video caseThe Amravati explicit video case first came to light on April 13, 2026, after obscene photos and videos of minor girls were circulated on social media. (Credits: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 15-year-old victim in the Amravati explicit video case recorded her statement on Monday, marking the first instance of a victim formally coming on record in the case involving eight identified victims.

The victim’s statement was taken in the presence of a woman police officer and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, Superintendent of Police Amravati (rural) Vishal Anand said in a press conference. The statement has been added to the case file.

In a related development, a separate FIR has been registered against second accused, Uzair Khan Iqbal Khan (20) – a friend of main accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, who was found to be in contact with a 16-year-old girl despite objections from her parents.

Acting on confidential inputs, police reached out to the complainant, and based on the mother’s statement, a fresh case was registered on April 19 under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

The Amravati explicit video case first came to light on April 13, 2026, after obscene photos and videos of minor girls were circulated on social media. The main accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed (19), has been booked under IPC Section 294, relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, and Sections 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

During the investigation, police seized the accused’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained 18 videos and 39 photographs of eight victims.

Further probe revealed that the content was shared with others via social media platforms. So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Story continues below this ad

SP Anand said digital devices seized in the case are being analysed with a focus on forensic examination and extraction of digital evidence to strengthen the case. Five mobile phones have already been sent to a forensic laboratory, while six more phones, along with a laptop, a tablet, and a hard disk, are being processed for analysis.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the matter is being closely monitored, and discussions have been held with senior police officials through video conferencing.

Officials have appealed to victims to come forward without fear, assuring that their identities will be kept strictly confidential as per legal provisions.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 20: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments