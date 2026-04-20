Minor victim’s statement recorded in Amravati explicit video case

The Amravati explicit video case first came to light on April 13, 2026, after obscene photos and videos of minor girls were circulated on social media. (Credits: Pexels)

A 15-year-old victim in the Amravati explicit video case recorded her statement on Monday, marking the first instance of a victim formally coming on record in the case involving eight identified victims.

The victim’s statement was taken in the presence of a woman police officer and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, Superintendent of Police Amravati (rural) Vishal Anand said in a press conference. The statement has been added to the case file.

In a related development, a separate FIR has been registered against second accused, Uzair Khan Iqbal Khan (20) – a friend of main accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, who was found to be in contact with a 16-year-old girl despite objections from her parents.