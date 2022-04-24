Minor says want to focus on future, Bombay HC quashes FIR against man accused of raping her

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR against a 20-year-old man from Pune, accused of raping a minor girl, after the victim told the court that she has no objection if the FIR is quashed. She maintained that as she wishes to pursue further studies, the pendency of criminal proceedings will be a hurdle and she would want to “leave behind the baggage of the past” and concentrate on the “positive side for a better future”.

The HC noted that if the prosecution is permitted to continue, there was hardly any chance of conviction and hence, it would be nothing but a futile exercise. A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak was hearing a plea filed by the accused seeking quashing of the FIR registered by a police station in Pune on November 23, 2019 under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

In 2019, the accused and the victim – who was then a Class XII student and a minor – lived in the same locality. According to the FIR, they became good friends and the accused took the girl to an unknown place and sexually assaulted her. Thereafter, he threatened her not to disclose anything about the incident. After sometime, she finally narrated her ordeal to her grandfather, who took her parents in confidence and an FIR was lodged by the police.

Advocate Nitin Gaware-Patil, appearing for the accused, said that even if the offences against him were serious, the court should exercise its discretion in view of the girl’s affidavit, which expressed her desire to live a peaceful life and focus on her academic career.

However, Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna S Pai, representing the state, said that even if parties had reached an agreement and were seeking quashing of FIR by consent, given the offences against the minor are serious and severe, the petition should be dismissed. The girl’s affidavit indicated that due to intervention of close friends and others, they had settled the conflict.