Minor girl’s ‘social media friend’ held for harassment

A 21-year-old ‘social media friend’ of a tenth standard girl student has been arrested for allegedly sending pictures of his private parts to the girl’s classmates. The police said the man used the girl’s WhatsApp account to send the photos.

According to the police, the incident took place in the first week of October, when around eight students of a girl’s school in Mumbai received pictures of male private parts on WhatsApp.

“He would subsequently send a message asking whether they were interested in meeting him,” said an investigator.

The police said the girls realised that the number from which they were getting these pictures belonged to their classmates. They then complained to the school principal.

“The principal called the girl to her office and inquired about this. As she did not divulge any information, the principal along with the victims went to a police station and lodged a complaint,” said an officer.

Statement of one of the parents was recorded and a case registered on October 12. Investigators said that on questioning the girl, she said she had given access to her WhatsApp account to one of her male friends. “She never met him but had been chatting with him for four years,” said an officer.

The accused allegedly browsed through her WhatsApp chats and came across her school’s group.

He then took pictures of his private parts and started sending them to her classmates separately.

The investigators said that when the accused learnt of the FIR, he switched off his phone and went into hiding.

“We got details of his phone number and traced him with call data records,” said an officer. He works as a salesman in a shop. During custodial interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

The man has been booked under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, sections 8 and 12 under POCSO Act and 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act.



An investigator said the accused is in judicial custody. The officer said that they are checking the girl’s role in the crime.

Senior police inspector Subhash Aanandrao Borade confirmed the arrest and refused to divulge further details in the case.