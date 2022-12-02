Minor girl sexually assaulted in Mumbai school, 2 classmates detained

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted on the school premises by two of her classmates in Mumbai, police said Friday.

The police said that the incident took place on November 28 when the rest of the class had gone to the ground for some practice session. Two minor boys allegedly stopped her from stepping outside the classroom after which they sexually assaulted her, an officer said.

The girl was further threatened from telling anyone about the incident. She revealed her ordeal after she developed pain in her private parts, police said.

The boys were detained last Wednesday and produced before the Juvenile Justice board, they said. The boys were sent to Dongri children’s home in Mumbai.

“The relatives of the victim then approached the police station after which the case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act 2012,” said an officer.