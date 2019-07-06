Mumbai: Minor girl, pushed from 8th floor by 15-yr-old boy dies

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly pushed from the eighth floor of a building in Goregaon (East) last week by a juvenile for rejecting his advances, died on Friday after suffering severe head injuries.

Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII), said that the 15-year-old boy, who is under detention, and his parents, who have been arrested, have now also been booked for murder. “The girl passed away on Friday afternoon,” said Rathod. She was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Powai last Saturday, when the juvenile allegedly pushed her from the eighth floor refuge area of the building.

The impact of the fall caused her skull to crack, leading doctors to place her on life support systems. Her health however, continued to worsen, the police said.

The girl, a Class VII student, had befriended the boy at a tuition class a few months ago. The police said that they continued to remain in touch even after the boy dropped out of school after failing his year for the second time last month. The boy had taken up work as a delivery boy.

The police said that the boy would meet the girl frequently in the refuge area and after she rejected him, had been thinking of ways to kill her. Late Saturday, he allegedly to have pushed her following an argument and a brief struggle. The juvenile then admitted the girl to Seven Hills Hospital before going to his home in Goregaon East and confessing to his parents, who were arrested for destroying evidence by allegedly wiping his phone clean of the messages and pictures he had exchanged with the girl.

The juvenile has been booked for sexual assault and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences after being caught at a home of a relative in Sion.