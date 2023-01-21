Minor girl abducted, sold; four arrested

Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Mumbai and getting her married in exchange for money.

The girl had gone missing since December 23 last year, said police.

A team from Parksite police on Wednesday rescued her from Miraj in Sangli, where she was married off to a 30-year-old man who had paid Rs 1 lakh for her.

Senior Inspector Vinayak Mer said after the girl went missing, her father filed a missing complaint at Parksite police station. “We found the girl had taken a train from Dadar to Miraj on December 23 and was accompanied by a woman and a man. The next day, the two accompanied the girl from Miraj station on a bike. They had carried the bike in the train from Dadar,” he added.

Mer said they identified the two persons as Sudha Joshi (24) and her maternal uncle Ladappu Govi (34). “The two hailed from Karnataka and worked as labourers in Miraj.

Further investigation revealed that they handed over the girl to Ganpati Kamble (50), who took her to a shopowner from Rajasthan, based in Miraj. The shopowner paid Rs 1 lakh for the girl and married her.”

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Vikas Patil went to Miraj and rescued the girl on Thursday. Besides Joshi and Govi, the police also arrested Kamble and the shopowner on charges of kidnapping, trafficking and rape, among others.

They were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody till January 27.

Mer said, “During questioning, it came to light that the girl had met someone from Miraj on a social media platform. She decided to meet him and left home on December 23. Incidentally, she met Joshi and Govi at the station, as they too were on their way to Miraj. When the girl reached Miraj, the person she was to meet did not turn up.”

“The accused then told her to accompany them and eventually sold her. As the shopowner was facing a difficult time getting married, he had offered to pay money to anyone who could arrange a woman for him to marry,” he added.