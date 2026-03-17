Minor driving car kills teen in Sakinaka crash, uncle booked

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Written by Piyush Patil
One person died and another sustained injuries after a minor driving a four wheeler rammed into them on Sunday. The police have apprehended the minor and also booked his uncle whose gave him his four wheeler
As per police, the rider Sumit Ganesh Dhawale (22) and the deceased Pratik Subhash Mane (15) left their house around 8:30 pm on Sunday to collect a food parcel from a hotel and were heading towards Nahar Gate, Khairani Road in Sakinaka on a two-wheeler.
While they were on their way, a four-wheeler coming from behind rammed into their bike. Sumit Dhawale was riding the two-wheeler at the time. Due to the impact of the collision, Sumit lost control of the bike.
According to the police, Pratik Mane (15) sustained serious injuries in the accident. Sumit Dhawale, who is Pratik’s cousin, sought help from people nearby and rushed him to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Kotlawar said that the accused driver is 15 years old and a minor, and therefore his identity has been kept confidential. The minor has been anpprehended and has been sent to a juvenile observation home until March 27.
Police said another 22-year-old man was present with the accused who will be booked for allowing the minor to drive.
Piyush Patil is an intern with The Indian Express
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