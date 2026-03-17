Minor driving car kills teen in Sakinaka crash, uncle booked

According to the police, Pratik Mane (15) sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Written by Piyush Patil

One person died and another sustained injuries after a minor driving a four wheeler rammed into them on Sunday. The police have apprehended the minor and also booked his uncle whose gave him his four wheeler

As per police, the rider Sumit Ganesh Dhawale (22) and the deceased Pratik Subhash Mane (15) left their house around 8:30 pm on Sunday to collect a food parcel from a hotel and were heading towards Nahar Gate, Khairani Road in Sakinaka on a two-wheeler.

While they were on their way, a four-wheeler coming from behind rammed into their bike. Sumit Dhawale was riding the two-wheeler at the time. Due to the impact of the collision, Sumit lost control of the bike.