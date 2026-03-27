Minor detained, mother booked in Kalyan hit-and-run case; cyclist killed

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A 17-year-old minor who was apprehended by the Thane police in connection with a hit and run case in Kalyan was sent to observation home for 14 days after he was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday.
The minor allegedly ran over a 42-year-old businessman who was cycling, leading to his death on Tuesday night. The minor, who had two other friends in the four wheeler, was going for a drive when the incident took place.
He told the police that he was not comfortable driving an automatic car and it was the first time that he took the vehicle out on the road when the incident took place.
The police have also booked his mother as the vehicle was registered in her name and she was aware her minor son was driving the vehicle without having the necessary paperwork.
An officer from Khadakpada police station said that while the minor has been sent to an Observation home for two weeks, they have not arrested the mother. ” The mother is unwell and is admitted to a hospital. We are keeping an eye out on her condition and once she is doing fine, we will arrest her,” the officer said.
The victim, Srinivas Tandale, was cycling on an incomplete stretch of Ring Road near Chandori in Kalyan on Tuesday night when the incident took place. According to police, the impact was so severe that Tandale was thrown into the air and died on the spot.
An official said that the deceased Tandale had recently borrowed the cycle from a friend and it was the first day he was taking it out when the incident took place.
Police said the minor had allegedly taken the car keys from his house and drove onto the Ring Road. During the drive, he lost control of the vehicle, which led to the fatal accident.
After the crash, the boy fled the scene and hid. He was later traced and detained by the Khadakpada police around 9 am on Wednesday. The police have registered an FIR against the minor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.
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