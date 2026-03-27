Minor detained, mother booked in Kalyan hit-and-run case; cyclist killed

After the crash, the boy fled the scene and hid. He was later traced and detained by the Khadakpada police around 9 am on Wednesday. The police have registered an FIR against the minor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.

A 17-year-old minor who was apprehended by the Thane police in connection with a hit and run case in Kalyan was sent to observation home for 14 days after he was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday.

The minor allegedly ran over a 42-year-old businessman who was cycling, leading to his death on Tuesday night. The minor, who had two other friends in the four wheeler, was going for a drive when the incident took place.

He told the police that he was not comfortable driving an automatic car and it was the first time that he took the vehicle out on the road when the incident took place.