Minor caught for stealing 26 bicycles worth lakhs

A minor boy from Kandivali (West) was apprehended for allegedly stealing 26 gear cycles worth lakhs of rupees and selling them to fend his drug habits. Police said the boy will be produced before a juvenile court.

As per Kandivali police, an FIR for theft was registered on March 16 on a complaint by Aliya Ansari, a businesswoman. She alleged that her bicycle was stolen from her residential tower at the New Link Road, Laljipada in Kandivali (West).

Based on CCTV footage, police tracked down the and traced him to his residence.

“During questioning, the minor confessed to have stolen 26 cycles. He used to sell these cycles to random people, saying his parents are ill and needed money for treatment. He would instead use the money to buy drugs,” said an investigating officer. Police Inspector Deepshika Ware said, “We have recovered all the cycles.”