Minor boy crashes Mercedes into SUV inside tunnel on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, injures 3

The police in Mumbai booked a businessman of Agripada on Monday after his Mercedes car, allegedly driven by a minor boy, rammed into an EcoSport on the coastal road in the early hours, causing three people to be injured.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1.45 am inside a tunnel on the road when a speeding Mercedes, heading towards South Mumbai, crashed into the SUV from behind. The impact of the accident pushed the EcoSport into a Honda City car that was moving ahead in the same direction, said a police officer.

The EcoSport was being driven by Prasanna Mopkar, 36, a resident of Mira Road, who was travelling with his wife and mother-in-law towards South Mumbai. Mopkar left Mira Road around 12.30 am along with his wife and picked up his mother-in-law on the way from Borivali. They were heading to Bademiya Hotel in Colaba for dinner. The police said Mopkar and his mother-in-law suffered minor injuries, while his wife sustained grievous injuries to her nose and was rushed to GT Hospital.