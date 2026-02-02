Minor boy crashes Mercedes into SUV inside tunnel on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, injures 3

The DB Marg police in Mumbai have booked the car’s owner, his granddaughter, and her minor friend for rash and negligent driving.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 05:38 PM IST
Mumbai Coastal Road aerial viewThe accident occurred inside a tunnel on Mumbai’s Coastal Road around 1.45 am on Monday (Express File Photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The police in Mumbai booked a businessman of Agripada on Monday after his Mercedes car, allegedly driven by a minor boy, rammed into an EcoSport on the coastal road in the early hours, causing three people to be injured.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1.45 am inside a tunnel on the road when a speeding Mercedes, heading towards South Mumbai, crashed into the SUV from behind. The impact of the accident pushed the EcoSport into a Honda City car that was moving ahead in the same direction, said a police officer.

The EcoSport was being driven by Prasanna Mopkar, 36, a resident of Mira Road, who was travelling with his wife and mother-in-law towards South Mumbai. Mopkar left Mira Road around 12.30 am along with his wife and picked up his mother-in-law on the way from Borivali. They were heading to Bademiya Hotel in Colaba for dinner. The police said Mopkar and his mother-in-law suffered minor injuries, while his wife sustained grievous injuries to her nose and was rushed to GT Hospital.

During the investigation, the police found that the Mercedes is registered in the name of a senior citizen businessman residing in Agripada. His 18-year-old granddaughter allegedly took the car’s key from home and went towards South Mumbai, along with her 17-year-old friend. She allowed her friend to drive the car, who lost control of the vehicle inside the tunnel, leading to the crash, added the police officer.

“The minor driver was unable to control the car due to high speed, resulting in the collision. As per the preliminary investigation, he was not under the influence of alcohol,” the police officer said.

The DB Marg police have booked the car’s owner, his granddaughter, and her minor friend under sections for rash and negligent driving, along with those under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation is underway, said the police officer.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement