Minor apprehended after teen stabbed to death, friend injured

An argument ensued, which turned into a fight and in a fit of rage, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was stabbed to death, and his friend was seriously injured after both were allegedly attacked multiple times by a minor following a violent altercation near Juhu Koliwada on Sunday. The Santacruz police apprehended a 15-year-old suspect early Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police said the suspect lives in Gujarat and was in Mumbai to celebrate Eid. The deceased and the injured, who is recuperating in the hospital, reside in the same area.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.15 pm when the deceased, along with his friends, allegedly assaulted the suspect’s friend over a trivial issue. The suspect, who was at his residence, rushed to the spot, carrying a knife and confronted the deceased and his friend.