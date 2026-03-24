Minor apprehended after teen stabbed to death, friend injured

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A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was stabbed to death, and his friend was seriously injured after both were allegedly attacked multiple times by a minor following a violent altercation near Juhu Koliwada on Sunday. The Santacruz police apprehended a 15-year-old suspect early Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Police said the suspect lives in Gujarat and was in Mumbai to celebrate Eid. The deceased and the injured, who is recuperating in the hospital, reside in the same area.
According to police, the incident occurred around 8.15 pm when the deceased, along with his friends, allegedly assaulted the suspect’s friend over a trivial issue. The suspect, who was at his residence, rushed to the spot, carrying a knife and confronted the deceased and his friend.
An argument ensued, which turned into a fight and in a fit of rage, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim. When his friend tried to intervene, he was also stabbed twice. Both sustained serious injuries, a police officer said.
The accused then fled from the scene. Locals rushed the victims to a hospital, where one was declared dead, while his friend is undergoing treatment.
The Santacruz police registered a case of murder and attempted murder based on the statement given by the victim’s father. Police launched a manhunt and, within a few hours, apprehended the suspect on early Monday. The boy has no previous case, and further investigation is going on, said an officer.
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