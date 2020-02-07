Minor among 5 booked for ‘abetting’ woman’s suicide

The deceased’s family then approached the police and said she was set ablaze, following which she was hanged by five people who stay in their neighbourhood. The deceased’s family then approached the police and said she was set ablaze, following which she was hanged by five people who stay in their neighbourhood.

Five people, including a minor, were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 55-year-old woman, who was found hanging at her residence in Panvel. The Navi Mumbai Police said the incident took place Wednes-day, when Sharda Mali was found dead. They said she had bought a mangalsutra on February 3 and was showing it to her neighbours. Hours later, there was reportedly a conflict between the two families after the mangalsutra went missing.

“As Mali couldn’t find her mangalsutra, she inquired with her neighbour, after which there was a scuffle. The neighbours allegedly assaulted her and even took her to a temple and forced her to take an oath,” an officer said.

Mali was later found hanging from the ceiling in the house.

The deceased’s family then approached the police and said she was set ablaze, following which she was hanged by five people who stay in their neighbourhood.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and said they are investigating whether the accused had any role in killing her. They added that they are trying to trace the five as they escaped after the incident.

