Thursday, August 11, 2022

Ministers, IAS officials designated for flag hoisting on I-Day

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hoist the flag at the state headquarters in Mantralaya at 9.05 am. According to government orders, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hoist the flag at Nagpur.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 1:57:56 am
With no portfolio allocation and appointment of guardian ministers to respective districts yet, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued orders naming ministers who will be conducting flag hoisting ceremonies on August 15 in 19 districts. In the remaining 16 districts, district collectors will hoist the Tricolour.

On August 9, after a delay of over 39 days, the Maharashtra cabinet was expanded and 18 ministers were sworn in. Of these, nine are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and nine from rebel Shiv Sena camp led by Shinde.

With the delay in portfolio distribution and no official order designating guardian ministers to districts, the state administration had to issue orders appointing ministers to their respective districts. BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar and Chandrakant Patil will hoist flag at Chandrapur and Pune district headquarters. Mangal Prabhat Lodha will hoist flag at Mumbai suburban while Ravindra Chavan will preside over the ceremonial flag hoisting on Independence Day in Thane.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Girish Mahajan will attend Independence Day celebrations at Ahmadnagar and Nasik districts respectively. Atul Save, Suresh Khade and Vijaykumar Gavit will preside over flag hoisting functions at Parbhani, Sangli and Nandurbar districts. From Shinde camp, Dadaji Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil and Deepak Kesarkar will be attend Independence Day functions at Dhule, Jalgaon and Sindhudurg respectively. Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre and Tanaji Sawant will hoist the Tricolour at Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts. Shambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod and Abdul Sattar will hoist the flag at Satara, Yavatmal and Jalna districts respectively.

At Amaravati, the divisional commissioner has been vested with the honour of hoisting the flag while at 15 other districts, the district collectors will unfurl the Tricolour. The Opposition slammed the state government over the orders, terming it as an example of ‘mis-governance’.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 01:57:56 am

