Ministerial hopefuls in Eknath Shinde faction hope for Cabinet expansion

With the Election Commission (EC) on Friday recognising the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the party name and symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, ministerial aspirants in the Shinde camp are hoping for the second Cabinet expansion before the Budget Session. However, the BJP is said to be not keen.

“We think that the Cabinet expansion will take place now,” MLA Bachchu Kadu from Achalpur constituency, who joined the Shinde faction following his rebellion in June last year, said.

According to Shinde faction leaders, many of them have requested Shinde for the much awaited second Cabinet expansion after the EC decision. A functionary said the Cabinet expansion will help the faction attract more MLAs and corporators who are with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and also give out a message that the government is stable.

“We all have told Shinde that the expansion should take place now and he has assured us of it. *So it will happen soon now*,” Sanjay Gaikwad, Shinde Sena MLA from Buldhana constituency, told The Indian Express.

The first Cabinet expansion of the Shinde-BJP government took place in August 2022, almost 40 days after Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM respectively.

Nine MLAs each from both the parties BJP and Shinde were inducted in the Cabinet then. However, no Independent or MLAs from smaller parties who are with the Shinde faction were inducted in the Cabinet leading to unrest. Since August however, there has been no expansion which created unrest among ministerial aspirants in the BJP as well as the Shinde faction. Many MLAs such as Sanjay Shirsat from Aurangabad, Gaikwad, Bharat Gogawale from Raigad, and Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu have been in the race for the cabinet expansion along with few more in Shinde faction.

Some of them like Shirsat, Gaikwad and Kadu who was a minister in the Thackeray led MVA government have been expressing displeasure over it.

Advertisement

Kadu, who has openly expressed his displeasure, had said recently that if the Cabinet expansion does not take place now then it might not augur well for the government as people’s work is getting stuck. However, the BJP is not keen on an expansion owing to the limited ministerial berths in the Cabinet. “There are only 23 vacant ministerial posts but more aspirants. If it is done right now, there is a possibility that a few aspirants will not be inducted and create further unrest. So all these factors need to be considered,” said a BJP functionary, adding that the decision on expansion will be taken in Delhi by senior leaders of the party and so far it looks unlikely before the Budget Session.